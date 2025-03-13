Heavy smoke coming from large house fire in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH — Crews are battling a large house fire in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood.
Heavy smoke is seen coming from the home in the 2600 block of South 18th Street.
The fire was raised to a 3rd alarm to bring more resources in.
Emergency dispatchers confirm that one person has been taken to a hospital from the scene.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
