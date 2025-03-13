Heavy smoke coming from large house fire in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH — Crews are battling a large house fire in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood.

Heavy smoke is seen coming from the home in the 2600 block of South 18th Street.

The fire was raised to a 3rd alarm to bring more resources in.

Emergency dispatchers confirm that one person has been taken to a hospital from the scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group