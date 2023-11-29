Heavy smoke pours from barn in Washington County

LONG BRANCH, Pa. — Heavy smoke was seen billowing into the sky from a barn in Washington County.

A building along Mount Tabor Road in Long Branch caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 11 saw white smoke pouring from the front and side of the barn from a few miles away.

There’s no word on if anyone was inside at the time the fire started.

This is a developing story and Chopper 11 is over the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group