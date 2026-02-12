House destroyed by fire in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A house was destroyed in a fire in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4:25 a.m.

Pittsburgh Police Fire Captain Tim Leech said when their crews arrived on scene, the house had heavy fire on all floors.

“I woke up and smelled smoke. I woke up and asked my brother, ‘What’s burning?’ He said, ‘nothing’s burning.’ I said, ‘Well, something’s burning somewhere.’ So I go to my front door, I opened up my front door, and I see smoke. So I said, ‘Check the back.’ He goes out the back door and the back of the house is engulfed on the third floor,” said Alvin, who lives next door.

Leech said that the house, which is a total loss, was abandoned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

