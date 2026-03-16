The Heinz Endowments pledges $750K for Pittsburgh citywide comprehensive plan PGH2050

PITTSBURGH — The Heinz Endowments has pledged $750,000 to support Pittsburgh’s citywide comprehensive plan, known as PGH2050.

The funding, facilitated through a partnership with The Pittsburgh Foundation, is expected to save city taxpayers more than $1 million.

Managed by the Department of City Planning, PGH2050 serves as a long-term growth strategy for the city’s 90 neighborhoods. The initiative aims to coordinate efforts in housing, economic development and climate resilience over the coming decades.

“Thank you to the Heinz Endowments for their generous pledge of $750,000 to continue the work of the citywide Comp Plan and their shared commitment to the future of our region,” Mayor Corey O’Connor said. “It’s important that we finish this plan so that we have a comprehensive growth strategy through engagement with our residents.”

The grant is intended to ensure that planning decisions are informed by direct resident input.

“We support the engagement of people from all of Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods to collaborate and co-create a vision for the city’s future,” said Matt Barron, program director for civic participation at The Heinz Endowments.

The project is now moving into its final phase, which involves extensive outreach to local stakeholders.

The city will host public events this spring to finalize the Comprehensive Plan. Residents can review past engagement efforts and upcoming steps by clicking here.

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