Heinz History Center holds event to advance women journalists in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An event designed to advance women journalists was held at the Heinz History Center on Sunday.

WPXI news anchor Lisa Sylvester joined a panel of local women journalists to talk about the role women play in all aspects of the industry, from print to television.

Author and journalist Brooke Kroeger was also featured at the event. Kroeger presented her book, “Undaunted: How Women Changed American Journalism.”

The event also commemorated the 160th Birthday of of Nellie Bly, who was an investigate journalist from Apollo who uncovered atrocities at the Blackwell Island Insane Asylum, the Heinz History Center said.

A new exhibit was kicked off in the museum called “A Woman’s Place” which shows how women helped shape the city of Pittsburgh.

