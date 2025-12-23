Heinz History Center to rename sports museum in honor of Steelers great Franco Harris

PITTSBURGH — The Senator John Heinz History Center announced that the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum will be renamed the Franco Harris Sports Museum, honoring the late Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back and his significant contributions to sports and community.

The announcement was made on Dec. 23, coinciding with the 53rd anniversary of Harris’ famous Immaculate Reception, a defining moment in NFL history. Harris was instrumental in the development of the Sports Museum, which opened in 2004 and his legacy continues through his family’s involvement in the History Center.

The Sports Museum is the “home of the Immaculate Reception,” featuring a lifelike figure of Harris making the catch, his cleats from the play, the Three Rivers Stadium field turf where it happened, and other 1970s Steelers artifacts.

Andy Masich, president and CEO of the History Center, expressed the museum’s aim to celebrate Franco’s legacy, stating, “Franco touched and inspired so many of us, not only with his achievements on the gridiron but with his kindness, generosity and leadership.”

Sports Museum Director Anne Madarasz emphasized the alignment between Franco’s values and the museum’s mission, saying, “Franco exemplified many of the characteristics associated with this region: hard work, integrity, perseverance and a commitment to his team and the community – all attributes that the Sports Museum amplifies in its exhibitions and programs.”

Harris is best remembered for his legendary Immaculate Reception on Dec. 23, 1972, which not only secured the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first playoff victory but also changed the trajectory of the franchise, leading to four Super Bowl championships in the 1970s. Off the field, he championed various community initiatives focused on children’s health, education and social justice.

Harris’ deep connection to Pittsburgh was embodied in his dedication to numerous charitable organizations, including the United Way and the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania. His wife, Dana Harris, reflected on his character, stating, “Franco represented decency, charity, kindness, love and humility. His goal was to make the world a better place for us all.”

The renaming of the Sports Museum is not just a tribute; it aims to keep Harris’ legacy alive for future generations, particularly through the involvement of his family in the center’s programs, with Harris serving on the Board of Trustees and their son, Dok, co-chairing a committee dedicated to supporting its initiatives.

The formal renaming will take place in 2026, with specific plans for the ceremony to be announced in the coming months.

