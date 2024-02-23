Heinz History Center voted America’s best history museum in USA Today awards

PITTSBURGH — The Senator John Heinz History Center took home the title of the #1 History Museum in America in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Last year, the Smithsonian-affiliated Heinz History Center was voted by readers as the second-best history museum in the nation.

“We are honored to be selected as America’s best history museum by USA Today readers and voters across the nation,” said president and CEO of the History Center, Andy Masich. “As the Smithsonian’s flagship affiliate, we take pride in providing our visitors with memorable and inspiring experiences every time they enter our doors.”

The Heinz History Center was one of 21 history museums nominated by a panel of USA Today industry experts and editors. Among those nominations were three other Smithsonian Museums and several Natural Historic Landmarks.

“This national recognition reflects the dedication of our staff and the appreciation of the communities we serve throughout the country,” Masich added. “Pittsburgh is the City of Champions, and we’re thrilled to be able to add another #1 to the list. We want to extend our sincere thanks to our visitors, members, and community partners in Western Pa. and beyond who voted.”

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh placed second in the award’s Best Children’s Museum category.

