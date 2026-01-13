Heinz History could be named the Best History Museum in America 3 years in a row

PITTSBURGH — The Heinz History Center could once again be named the Best History Museum in America.

The Smithsonian-affiliated museum in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is nominated for USA Today’s 2026 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in the Best History Museum category.

It’s an award the Heinz History Center won in 2024 and 2025. This is the fourth consecutive year USA Today’s panel of industry experts and editors recognized the museum on the 10Best List.

Other museums nominated include the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and the International Spy Museum.

You can vote for Heinz History Center once per day per device until Feb. 9 at noon. The winning museums will be announced on Feb. 18.

