Heinz is launching a Kegchup, a 120-oz keg of ketchup; Here’s how you can win one

Heinz is set to launch a 120-oz keg of ketchup!

The Super Bowl is recognized as the second-largest food holiday in the United States, with nearly half of consumers reaching for ketchup-friendly foods such as hot dogs and burgers. To meet this high demand, Heinz has introduced the KegChup.

Fans can win a KegChup by participating in a special giveaway on the brand’s Instagram from Jan. 27-29.

If you miss the giveaway, you can visit HeinzKegChup.com to join a list for exclusive access to order the KegChup when it becomes available later this year. The product is expected to launch ahead of the 2026 football season.

