Heinz is starting new ‘Mr. 57’ tradition during the 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The 57th overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft won’t just be joining an NFL team.

He’s also going to be dubbed the first-ever “Mr. 57.”

For Heinz, 57 is the most iconic number — it’s graced condiment bottles for the last 157 years. And, with the NFL Draft in the company’s backyard, Pittsburgh, they’ve decided to kick off a new tradition, with the help of former 57th pick Devin Hester (selected by the Chicago Bears in 2006).

So, whoever is drafted at No. 57 (the 25th pick of the second round, which currently belongs to the Chicago Bears), will be the inaugural Mr. 57. He’ll get a custom jacket, a lifetime supply of Heinz Ketchup and the opportunity to work with the iconic company.

“Hearing your name called on Draft day is a moment you carry for life, so it’s an honor to welcome the first ‘Mr. 57’ into the club and help launch a new tradition that recognizes the legendary players who make their mark on the game,” Hester said.

This new tradition also comes with a perk for football fans. When the 57th pick is on the clock, fans can unlock $25 off their Uber Eats order from select restaurants across the country.

“With the Draft in our hometown this year, we knew it was the right moment to go bigger than ever. All week long, we’re painting the city red and showing up for fans in fresh, unforgettable ways—celebrating ‘57,’ the number that has defined our brand for more than a century,” Heinz official Jamie Mack said.

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