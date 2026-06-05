Heinz Ketchup, Mancini’s celebrate milestones with 8-foot-tall bread sculpture at history center

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh food staples are celebrating milestones together.

Mancini’s Bread Co. is marking 100 years in business, while Heinz Ketchup is celebrating 157 years.

On Friday, National Ketchup Day, the companies unveiled an 8-foot-tall bottle-shaped sculpture made of bread at the Heinz History Center.

Mancini’s owner Nick Mancini Hartner crafted the sculpture to honor Pittsburgh’s food heritage.

“The bread weighs approximately 340 pounds. It took about four-and-a-half hours to shape, took several days to make and about three-and-a-half hours in the oven,” he said.

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Officials noted how Heinz and Mancini’s have a long history together.

“When my husband’s grandfather would bring produce to sell, the story goes that he would meet up with Henry Heinz and they would go to sell their products together,” Mancini’s President Mary Mancini Hartner said.

The bread sculpture will remain on display at the history center Friday and Saturday.

Click here to learn more about Mancini’s 100th anniversary celebration.

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