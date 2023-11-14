Heinz marketing ketchup packets as fuel for runners

While there’s always debate over which foods are better with ketchup — grilled cheese sandwiches, eggs and mashed potatoes to name a few — Heinz now says the condiment pairs well with a run.

In their new campaign, the company claims their tomato ketchup is a good source of energy and that “Runners everywhere are using Heinz Ketchup packets on their runs.”

The company has created a Heinz keystone-shaped map on two popular running apps, Map My Run and Strava, showing where runners can get free Heinz packets at restaurants.

The campaign is targeted in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver. In the U.S., the ketchup packets are available at select Burger Kings.

Channel 11 has reached out to Kraft Heinz to find out if the company plans to bring the marketing campaign to Pittsburgh, the birthplace of Heinz.

