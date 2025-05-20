Heinz will now “verify” restaurants that use their ketchup, including in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Uber Eats will now show if a restaurant serves Heinz Ketchup in some markets as part of a broader “Heinz Verified” campaign. Included in those markets is the ketchup’s hometown Pittsburgh.

“By introducing Heinz Verified, we want to help restaurants succeed so communities can thrive, delivering quality and value for both restaurants and individuals through meaningful, best-in-class products and experiences,” Kraft Heinz North America President of Elevation Peter Hall said in a prepared statement. “Our ambition is to help restaurant operators excel while also providing elevated dining experiences for people wherever they eat away from home.”

Heinz cited a customer survey conducted in December of last year that found that “84% of people say they would like a restaurant more if it served Heinz ketchup,” a statistic that ultimately inspired the initiative. Beyond Pittsburgh, Uber Eats will roll the verification out in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles and Miami.

Accompanying this program, Kraft Heinz has produced a new series called ‘Daytrippin’ that will be packaged for streaming platforms andYouTube. Actor and social media star Steven He will host, and the series will feature Pittsburgh’s food scene.

