Hemingway’s Cafe in Oakland opens for last day, ending 43-year legacy

PITTSBURGH — Heimigway’s Cafe in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood opened for the last time on Sunday.

The bar along Forbes Avenue opened at 3 p.m. for a final round.

The owners announced back in January that the business would soon close.

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Open since 1983, the bar has been popular among community members and University of Pittsburgh students.

Hemingway’s will hold an online auction and liquidation sale this week. More information is available on their Instagram page.

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