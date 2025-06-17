Hempfield Township expects to open part of new municipal complex by September

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Work is quickly finishing on the first phase of a multi-million dollar project to build a new community park and municipal complex off of Route 30 in Hempfield Township.

“This is bringing an amenity that you really don’t see anywhere else outside of a major metropolitan area,” said township supervisor Doug Weimer.

The township broke ground on phase one of the project last August when they cleared trees from the property. Now the foundation is set for the splash pad, playground, fitness area with exercise equipment, a yoga deck, an obstacle course and more. This part of the project cost $15 million, with $3 million coming from grants.

“We’re expecting phase one to be completed here in September, with that, the new park will have a ribbon cutting for that and get people into the park and starting to enjoy that before winter hits,” said Aaron Siko, Hempfield Township Manager.

But the work isn’t quite done. Phase two will start next spring.

“That’ll include a synthetic turf field, a natural grass soccer field, pickleball courts and additional parking and walkways throughout the 14-acre park,” Siko said.

“All of our pickleball friends are super excited about it,” said Tom Trent of Hempfield. He was playing pickleball at the indoor courts at Hempfield Park on Tuesday. “We’re anxious to have some really nice new courts.”

Township officials said the Weatherwood Drive location is perfect since it will be a central location for Hempfield, Greensburg, South Greensburg, and even Youngwood.

“It is going to be the hub of really bringing these communities in Westmoreland County together,” Weimer said.

“I think it’s perfectly situated,” Trent added. “It’s right in the middle. Everybody here, is coming, I’d say it would be closer for our gang, and people even from North Huntingdon and stuff could easily get to the new facility, I think easily.”

The township said it is still looking for funding for a third phase, which would include a community center, public works building, and moving the municipal operations to this site. That’s still several years away. They also plan to replant 45 trees they removed from the site, and then plant about 50 new ones.

