Herd of loose cows causing havoc in local neighborhood

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A local woman says she’s afraid to go in her yard after she says a group of loose cows caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“If you look throughout the yard there are hundreds of divots,” said Donna Pahel, an Adams Township resident.

In Donna Pahel’s front lawn, you can see there are massive piles of manure throughout her yard, along the side of her home the cows have eaten her plants and shrubbery, grazing on grass and digging for food the cows have destroyed her landscaping.

“I probably have thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to property at this point,” Pahel said.

But Pahel isn’t alone, her Adams Township community has been terrorized for months by a local herd of cattle.

“My mom loves to be outside; she is really active, but she is tiny and I worry about her being out there because you never know how an animal is going to react,” Pahel said.

The cows that belong to an elderly farmer live a few miles from the development, but neighbors said enough is enough and want the township to put an end to this headache.

“Unfortunately, there really hasn’t been a good solution to this; the cows keep getting loose, we keep getting complaints, and the police don’t know what to do with them,” said Gray Peaco, Adams Township manager.

The township is now proposing a possible fine of up to $600 dollars for each infraction. Channel 11 News stopped at the farm to see if the owner wanted to share his side. He did not want to do an interview, but as we were there neighbors were helping to repair the fencing that surrounds the farm, a possible resolution.

“These things happen I totally understand that, but how do we reach a point where the farmer is viable and the community is viable and safe,” Pahel said.

The township will vote on the ordinance on Monday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group