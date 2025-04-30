Here are the stores in the Pittsburgh area that Walmart will remodel this year

Walmart is poised to remodel 26 of its stores in the state of Pennsylvania this year. — Walmart is poised to remodel 26 of its stores in the state of Pennsylvania this year.

But only four of them are in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, a relatively small number that may make more sense when the retailer’s origins setting up large stores in mostly rural areas is considered.

The company recently announced its plans for Pennsylvania and included a full list of the stores to be remodeled this year.

The local stores to be remodeled this year are in Gibsonia, Natrona Heights, Washington at Trinity Point and in Monaca, Beaver County.

