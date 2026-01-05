Fan shares tradition of putting Terrible Towel on late mayor’s statue to boost Steelers’ luck

PITTSBURGH — One Steelers fan has a unique tradition to help boost the team’s chances of winning.

Channel 11 met Paul Shapiro on Sunday ahead of the Steelers’ matchup against the Ravens for the AFC North title.

Shapiro is originally from Squirrel Hill but now lives in Connecticut, though he and his son still come down for games.

Whenever he attends a game, Shapiro puts a Terrible Towel on the statue of former Pittsburgh Mayor Richard Caliguiri, which stands outside the City-County Building Downtown.

Shapiro says he knew the late mayor and his family, and he hopes the gesture can bring the Steelers some luck.

“In the tradition of great mayors, he was a heck of a mayor,” Shapiro told Channel 11. “So, I know he’s looking down, and he’s rooting for the Steelers today, so let’s go. Here we go!”

Caliguiri served as mayor from 1977 until his death in 1988.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group