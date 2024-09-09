Here’s how to become an organ donor in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA — If you’re an organ donor, you’ll see it marked on the bottom of your license. But did you know that you don’t need a license or permit to register to donate?

Donate Life Pennsylvania says over 100,000 people are on the transplant waitlist and 4,000 people are added monthly.

Anyone can become an organ donor, Donate Life Pennsylvania says. It’s free and takes less than a minute to register.

To learn more about organ donation and to register as a donor, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group