Here’s how to become an organ donor in Pennsylvania

'Donate Life' flag raised outside of Allegheny Health Network in Wexford 'Donate Life' flag raised outside of Allegheny Health Network in Wexford

PENNSYLVANIA — If you’re an organ donor, you’ll see it marked on the bottom of your license. But did you know that you don’t need a license or permit to register to donate?

Donate Life Pennsylvania says over 100,000 people are on the transplant waitlist and 4,000 people are added monthly.

Anyone can become an organ donor, Donate Life Pennsylvania says. It’s free and takes less than a minute to register.

To learn more about organ donation and to register as a donor, click here.

