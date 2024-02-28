Here’s how many branches PNC cut in 2023, not the most in the U.S., but close

PITTSBURGH — PNC shuttered 223 branches last year, according to newly released S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

It appears to be a record high for PNC Financial Services Group Inc., (NYSE:PNC) although the Pittsburgh-based bank would neither confirm nor deny.

PNC was No. 3 in the U.S. for net closures in 2023, driven largely by 135 that were located inside supermarkets in Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

