Here’s the latest overnight closure schedule for southbound I-279

PITTSBURGH — The southbound lanes of I-279 could close overnight five times this week.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works released the schedule for overnight closures of I-279 south, which officials say is necessary to demolish Jacks Run Bridge No. 3, which carries Jacks Run Road over I-279.

The planned closures of I-279 southbound between Camp Horne Road exit ramp and the I-279 South entrance ramp from McKnight Road are as follows:

From 9 p.m. Monday, June 22 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 23

From 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 24

From 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 through 5 a.m. Thursday, June 25

From 9 p.m. Thursday, June 25 through 5 a.m. Friday, June 26

From 9 p.m. Friday, June 26 through 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27

The left lane of I-279 northbound will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly from Monday night to Saturday morning.

The closures are weather-dependent, and three prior planned closures were canceled because of heavy rain or lightning.

During the closures, drivers should expect to use the following detours:

I-279 southbound traffic will be detoured back to I-279 using Camp Horne Road, Lowries Run Road, Rochester Road, Babcock Boulevard and McKnight Road.

I-279 southbound traffic to Union Avenue in Ross will be detoured using Camp Horne Road, Lowries Run Road, Rochester Road, Perry Highway, Highland Avenue, and Gass Road.

I-279 southbound traffic to Cemetery Lane in Ross will be detoured using Camp Horne Road, Lowries Run Road, Rochester Road, and Perry Highway.

Periodic closures of I‑279 and the I-279/I-579 HOV lanes are expected through August. County officials will release a schedule of closures every Friday until the project is complete.

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