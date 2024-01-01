Here’s a look at new Pennsylvania laws that take effect in 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There are several bills that Governor Josh Shapiro signed in mid-December, which will officially become law next month.

More criminal records in Pennsylvania will no longer be available to the public. That’s just one of the changes slated to take effect in 2024, expanding the Clean Slate Law, which allows drug and other non-violent felonies to be sealed. Other legislative changes include a bill allowing medical marijuana growers to sell products directly to patients, and making porch pirating a felony.

“I think that’s a great idea. I think it’s scandalous that people think they can just walk up to your house and take your things that you’ve had delivered,” said Diane Berg, who lives in Pittsburgh.

Another bill lowers state police fitness standards. Academy applicants must now be no lower than the 15th percentile instead of the 30th percentile. This included things like long and short-distance runs, bench presses, and sit-ups.

Higher dog licensing fees are coming to some parts of the state, with the base fee going up to $7 the first increase of its kind in decades.

“I think Pittsburgh’s license is even higher than that, already,” berg said. “I’m all for it if it’s going to keep dogs better monitored. I think it’s fine.”

Lawmakers said the money will be used to hire more dog wardens, who check to make sure dogs are up-to-date on licenses and vaccinations.

The laws are set to take effect in February, but some legislation could kick in even sooner.

