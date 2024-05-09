Weather

Colder temperatures, scattered showers for Thursday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

WPXI Pittsburgh skyline

PITTSBURGH — Pack the umbrella and a light jacket Thursday. It won’t rain all day, but showers and a few late-day thunderstorms will be possible.  It will be noticeably cooler, too.

Temperatures will only climb back into the mid 60s as a cooler pattern takes hold through the weekend.

Scattered showers will stick around for part of the day Friday and Saturday, but we may get a break in the wet weather pattern for Mother’s Day.

