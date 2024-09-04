Here’s what’s new at Acrisure Stadium for 2024 NFL season

PITTSBURGH — Acrisure Stadium, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has undergone a series of enhancements during the offseason.

The enhancements were made to ensure the best-in-class gameday experience for Steelers fans during this season and beyond, team officials said.

“Steelers fans are the best fans in sports, and we believe they deserve a gameday experience to match,” said Steelers Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ryan Huzjak. “We listened to feedback from Season Ticket Holders and gameday attendees last season and implemented a series of gameday enhancements based on that input. As we kick off the 2024 regular season, having worked hard in the offseason to turn fan input into key improvements, we couldn’t be more excited to unveil what’s new at Acrisure Stadium.”

Here’s what’s new at Acrisure Stadium that fans can see this year:

FEATURED DESTINATIONS

The Terrible Towel Wall has been reimagined as the 50th anniversary of the iconic symbol quickly approaches. The new wall, located in the FedEx Great Hall, is dedicated to the towel’s rich history and cultural impact dating back to its creation by legendary Steelers broadcaster, Myron Cope. It also includes a massive 400-square-foot Terrible Towel, perfect for photo opportunities on gamedays and during stadium tours.



Miller Lite Renegade Pub, in the West Main Concourse brings a brand-new experience to Acrisure Stadium. Complete with plenty of space to celebrate, a mural wall offering the perfect Pittsburgh photo op, large screens throughout to ensure fans will never miss a play, and a fullservice bar.



Located outside of Gate A, the Steel Yard provides the comfort and intimacy of a backyard while also bringing the electric atmosphere of Acrisure Stadium! The tailgate experience is accompanied by a live DJ, lawn games, larger-than-life photo ops, and the new Bud Light Backyard where the first 300 fans, 21 or over, can get a free Bud Light.

IMPROVED TECHNOLOGY

A new Acrisure Stadium mode has been added to the Steelers mobile app. The new mode was built to enhance the Steelers fan experience on gameday from start to finish. Amongst the new amenities, fans can expect everything from stadium wayfinding, details on parking and the Clear Bag Policy, and even ways to win unforgettable prizes. Fans should download the Steelers mobile app or make sure they have the latest version installed before they leave home for the game.



As part of our commitment to a mobile-first gameday experience, this year all North Shore parking will be cashless. The Steelers 50/50 Raffle goes cashless as well. Fans can visit a kiosk or look for personnel throughout the stadium to purchase tickets.



New ChargeFuze Stations, located conveniently throughout Acrisure Stadium, have been added meaning devices stay charged and memorable moments don’t get missed. • Modernization of the Acrisure Stadium scoreboard control room ensures fans see the best that the game has to offer.



Newly installed North end solar panels make gameday, and every day, at Acrisure Stadium more sustainable.

NEW & UPGRADED FOOD & BEVERAGE

A new Tenders Love and Chicken location offers the convenience of a Walk-Thru Market making the FedEx Great Hall even greater.



Two new Steel City Classics Walk-Thru Market locations (sections 124 and 146) allow fans to select their favorite concessions and checkout themselves, so they can quickly get back to the game.



New West End Bridge Grill Walk-Thru Market (section 527) offers chicken tenders, fries, hot dogs and pretzels at an efficient scan and go kiosk location.



Fans will enjoy additional locations for Miller Lite Walk Thru Brus (sections 116 and 138).



Four signature hometown spirits – Boyd & Blair vodka and rum, Hidden Still bourbon whiskey and Noire 74 gin – made the roster at Acrisure Stadium where Stillhouse Spirits will now be offered at six locations (sections 109, 128, 137, 507, 527, 530).



Fans looking for a taste of Dublin can visit two new Dubliner kiosks serving Dubliner cocktails (sections117 and 516).



Hot dog, beer brat and spicy sausage lovers will enjoy the new Bridge’s N’at portable (located near sections 507 and 529).



From remodeled Grab and Go locations and an additional Caliente Pizza & Draft House location, to added Walk-Thru Brus and new menu items, a variety of upgrades have been made to elevate the Club Level experience.

NEW FEATURES & ENTERTAINMENT

Located in the Northwest corner under the scoreboard (near section 528) an improved Bud Light Deck now includes a bar, new seating configuration and a second deck to ensure better views.



New premium Field Seating has been added adjacent to the south scoreboard, end zone and tunnel. Ticket holders for these on-the-grass seats have exclusive access to an all-inclusive lounge as well as access to the PNC Champions Club.



It will be music to fans ears to learn that Pittsburgh’s own Steeline drumline – the fun, energetic, family-friendly accompaniment to Steelers home games – has added a horn section.

ADDITIONAL STADIUM ATTRACTIONS

Three Rivers Stadium Display underwent a makeover in the offseason. This new historic display, located in the West Main Concourse, features actual Three Rivers Stadium lockers of former Steelers including Hall of Famers Joe Greene, Franco Harris, and Bill Dudley.



The Hall of Honor Museum, which is dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating Steelers history, now features a Hope Harvey Sculptures Display. A changing exhibit commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Steelers first Super Bowl victory, Super Bowl IX, allows fans to relive this iconic season start to finish.



A variety of Acrisure Stadium tours are available year-round for fans wanting the full Acrisure Stadium experience. Gameday Weekend tours offer fans a special behind the scenes look at gameday prep.



The Pro Shop is introducing a new In-Suite ordering platform that allows suite fans to choose from up to 20 items that they can order and pay for on their phone up until halftime. Merchandise will be delivered to their suite. Additionally, a new kiosk location in the Champions Club has been added.



In collaboration with Commonwealth Press, the Steelers will release 10 commemorative posters for the 2024 season – one for each home game and one to commemorate the entire season. Designed by local artists, and benefiting Artists Image Resource, a laboratory designed to serve artists, educators, and the community, a limited number of posters will be available for purchase on game day at the Steelers Pro Shop.



Remember the game! New this year, fans can purchase a commemorative ticket to relive the moments of each game of the 2024 season!

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Following a successful inaugural season, Student Rush returns for 2024 offering student-priced tickets to each Steelers home game. A special area behind the south scoreboard provides for one of a kind photo ops and city views.

