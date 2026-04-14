‘Hershey’ comes to theaters on Thanksgiving; trailer released

PITTSBURGH — A movie filmed in the Pittsburgh area is coming to the silver screen in the fall.

Media and technology company Angel just revealed that “Hershey” will start playing in theaters on Thanksgiving.

The biopic brings to life the story of Milton Hershey and how he overcame failure to build the now iconic confectionery company.

Some scenes of “Hershey” were filmed in Western Pennsylvania, temporarily transforming Brownsville and Harmony to create the feeling of 19th-century Pennsylvania.

The film’s trailer was also released. Check it out below.

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