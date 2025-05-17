‘Hershey’ movie filming brings buzz to Butler County community

HARMONY, Pa. — The life of Milton Hershey will be on the big screens come 2026 - but for now, some of what it took to bring those scenes to life remains on the roads, the flower beds and buildings of Harmony, Pennsylvania.

Mark Sapienza’s autobody shop, Sapienza’s Service, was in the heart of filming. He said, “Everything was wonderful. They filmed right here beside me a scene but I have no complaints.”

Business owners in town were compensated for using their property during the three days of filming. Many said they enjoyed the action on their street… but it made the once quiet area very loud.

“The cleanup was a little of an aggravation for some people but it’s understandable,” said Sapienza

Terri Lynn Halbleib is the Director of Operations for the Harmony Inn. She said, “Some of our customers did have a hard time coming here just because the detours were a little bit long and harmony is already so restricted with parking but I feel like our fans who are dedicated to coming here found their way here.

Other business owners like Krista Burton had their entire store remodeled. But whatever the crews put up…they were happy to take down.

She will now have the shop fully repainted at no cost to her.

“I own a tie-dye shop…so gray really isn’t my color,” said Burton, laughing. She owns Harmony Emporium.

Locals like Krista believe this is great for their small town because it’s starting to be recognized by movie producers for the pride the people in the historic district take in the preserving their buildings. This is the 4th movie shot in Harmony.

“It actually puts it on the map because it’s a bypass,” said Burton. “Unless you have a reason to come to harmony, you’re not.”

Crews said the cleanup should be wrapped up by Saturday afternoon.

