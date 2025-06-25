‘Hershey’ movie filming transforms Fayette County community

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Filming for the “Hershey” movie took place this week in Fayette County, transforming some landmark buildings and businesses to create the feeling of 19th-century Pennsylvania.

The Borough of Brownsville is one of several Southwestern Pennsylvania locations chosen as a backdrop for the movie, a biopic of Hershey Chocolate Company founder Milton S. Hershey.

“My understanding of it was the intersection here at Market Street and (Brownsville Avenue), just the look of that, with the banks and the buildings in between, worked well for the film’s setting,” said Shaun McGhen, Hershey Productions, LLC assistant locations manager.

>>> ‘Hershey’ movie filming brings buzz to Butler County community <<<

The film crew “just kind of took over” the town, shooting at various local businesses, a park and the public library, McGhen said.

Temporary changes, such as new facades, were made to some buildings to better fit the look of Lancaster and Philadelphia in the late 1800s, McGhen said. Union Station, which is slated for grant-funded redevelopment, had its windows replaced and grand entrance redone.

“I was excited seeing the town transformed into possibly what it could be, and what it once was,” said Brownsville Mayor Ross Swords, who added that filming activity has already boosted business in the borough.

“I think it’s great, the improvements that they did to the town, because it gives Brownsville a lot of attention that it maybe wasn’t getting,” said Andrew French, executive director of the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Get paid to be an extra in the movie ‘Hershey’ being filmed in Pittsburgh

Business owners largely enjoyed having the film crew there, despite some necessary traffic detours.

“The crew was fantastic; everyone has been wonderful,” said Sabina Walters, owner of The Sandwich Shop and Deli. “It’s been a great experience.”

“I think it’s been great for the town,” said Samantha Jenkins, owner of Mutts on Market Street. “Anything that brings awareness and brings people into downtown Brownsville, I think is a great thing.”

“Herhsey” is set to his theaters in 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group