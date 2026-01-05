High school student ‘allegedly grazed’ by bullet in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — An investigation into shots fired is underway in Duquesne.

An Allegheny County Police Department official confirms detectives are investigating a shots-fired call reported on South 7th Street on Monday afternoon.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw police tape up and officers with their guns drawn. ACPD told us no one was hit by gunfire.

But, Duquesne City School District Superintendent Sue Mariani, in a letter, said a high school student was “allegedly grazed by a bullet” during bus dismissal.

Mariani said that’s the “full extent” of what the district knows, but additional updates will be provided as “verified information becomes available.”

The district is cooperating with the police investigation.

