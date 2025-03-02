High temperatures will struggle to reach low 30s on Sunday; warm-up starts on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Grab extra layers when heading out the door this morning, as many areas are in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. The sun will look nice today, but it won’t help much with temperatures as we struggle to get back to 30 degrees for a high this afternoon. A bit of a breeze will stick with us through the day.

This cold snap won’t last long. Temperatures will push into the 40s on Monday, 50s on Tuesday and near 60 degrees on Wednesday.

We’ll see some stray showers on Tuesday, but a much better chance for rain on Wednesday — a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as another blast of cold air approaches the region.

