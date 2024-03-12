Highmark Health lays off 182 employees across the organization

PITTSBURGH — Highmark Health laid off 182 employees late last week, including 59 workers in western Pennsylvania with the majority of the positions at Highmark Inc.

The Pittsburgh-based organization has been undergoing a top-to-bottom review of its operations as the health care industry changes, eliminating some positions while growing others. There are 44,000 employees at Highmark Health.

The layoffs included 159 at Highmark Inc., 13 at Highmark Health corporate, two at Allegheny Health Network and two at enGen, Highmark Health’s IT consultancy that does more than $1 billion in annual revenue. There were also 22 cuts at Highmark’s New York operations, according to Buffalo Business First.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group