Highmark Health makes third round of layoffs this year

By Paul J. Gough, Pittsburgh Business Times

Highmark Health Highmark Health's headquarters at Fifth Avenue Place in downtown Pittsburgh in June 2020. (Pittsburgh Business Times)

Highmark Health on Wednesday laid off 118 positions across the Pittsburgh-based health insurer and provider organization.

Highmark Health confirmed the layoffs, which follow earlier cutbacks in March and April. The layoffs were across the organization, including at Allegheny Health Network.

There are about 42,000 employees at Highmark Health, which owns not only Highmark Inc. and associated Blue Cross/Blue Shield plans but the AHN health care network plus other businesses. It has major operations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and New York.

