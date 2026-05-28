Clark Howard: Tracking down your unclaimed money

You may have unclaimed waiting for you that you don’t even know about, Consumer Adviser Clark Howard says.

This unclaimed money can stem from various sources, including abandoned bank accounts and old retirement accounts from previous employment.

Howard warns that emails offering to recover found money in exchange for personal information are frequently scams and should be regarded with extreme caution.

Howard recently found some unclaimed money for himself after conducting a search.

He recommends that individuals begin their search for unclaimed funds on missingmoney.com. Users can input their personal information into the website to check for any potential money owed to them.

If no funds are found on missingmoney.com, Howard advises individuals to check unclaimed.org for further searches.

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