PITTSUBRGH — Highmark Health’s finances improved in the first nine months of 2026 as its Highmark Health⁠ Plans business swung to a profit, even as subsidiary Allegheny Health Network⁠’s bottom line was weighed down by its recently acquired Heritage Valley Health System.

The Pittsburgh-based nonprofit saw revenue of $26.5 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up from $24.6 billion during the same three quarters in 2025. Highmark Health had $741 million in operating income, turning around what had been a $204 million operating loss by this time in 2025. Net income for Highmark Health was $1.9 billion compared to a $69 million net loss last year, thanks in part to noncash gains of $911 million with its affiliations with Blue KC and Heritage Valley earlier this year.

Highmark Health Plans — which includes Blue Cross Blue Shield businesses in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, Delaware and now Missouri — made strides after two years of high claims and lower margins. Operating income was $673 million, up from a loss of $211 million in the first nine months of 2025.

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