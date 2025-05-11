Highs near 80s on Mother’s Day with light winds, sunshine (5/11/25)

Happy Mother’s Day to all of our wonderful moms out there!

For you, a beautiful day of weather is ahead with plentiful sunshine, light winds and highs near 80 degrees this afternoon. Despite the warmer day, it will remain quite comfortable with humidity essentially still non-existent.

Clouds will be on the increase Monday, with light showers possible by the end of the afternoon. Dry air will keep rainfall amounts quite low, but more widespread rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with a couple of thunderstorms possible too.

Things will heat up again toward the end of the week with highs back into the 80s and humidity levels on the rise. The next upper air system will bring us more storms by late Thursday and then again sometime Friday. While still too far out for details, the end of the week may be our next window for possible strong storms.

