Historic funding secured for neurodegenerative disease research in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A historic $5 million investment in neurodegenerative disease research was made as part of Pennsylvania’s 2025-26 budget.

It’s the state’s first-ever dedicated funding for research on neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

The funding aims to speed up the search for cures and support families affected by these diseases.

“By making this first-ever investment in neurodegenerative disease research, we’re accelerating the search for cures, supporting families and caregivers and building on our work to ensure older Pennsylvanians can age with dignity, independence and hope,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said during a ceremony at the University of Pittsburgh on Dec. 19.

Applications for the grant program are expected to open in early 2026.

“I’m grateful and excited for all the ways this significant investment will not only help advance neurodegenerative science but also patient-centered research for the hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians who suffer from some form of neurodegenerative disease,” said Dr. Anantha Shekhar, senior vice chancellor for the health sciences and John and Gertrude Petersen Dean of the School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh.

In Pennsylvania, more than 280,000 residents live with Alzheimer’s, and more than 1,000 live with ALS.

