Historic Pittsburgh church holds final mass before closing

PITTSBURGH — Worshipers were able to gather at a historic church in Pittsburgh for a final mass on Sunday before the building is closed.

A representative from Saint Wendelin Church on Custer Avenue in Carrick confirmed that Sunday’s masses were the last the public would attend.

Saint Wendelin is a part of Pittsburgh’s Blessed Trinity Parish.

In Oct. the Diocese said the church has to be closed because it is in poor condition and in need of repairs that the parish can not afford.

Parishioners are encouraged to go to any of the four other churches in the parish including:

Saint Albert The Great Church (3198 Schieck Street., Pittsburgh, PA 15227)

Saint Basil Church (1735 Brownsville Road., Pittsburgh, PA 15210)

Holy Angels Church (408 Baldwin Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15207)

Saint Sylvester Church (3754 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227)

The decree made to close the church will go into effect on Dec. 1. at 12:01 a.m.

