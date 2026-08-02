History brought to life at annual Battle of Bushy Run reenactment in Westmoreland County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — History is coming to life this weekend in Westmoreland County.

Hundreds of reenactors spent Saturday recreating the Battle of Bushy Run at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.

The annual reenactment portrays an August 1763 battle between the British and Native Americans during Pontiac’s War.

The conflict was key for the British, as they tried to secure Fort Pitt, according to officials with the Bushy Run Heritage Society.

Visitors got a firsthand look at military drills, encampments and battle demonstrations.

“We are a unit that was actually at the Battle of Bushy Run, so I’m here not only honoring those men, but also my Scottish ancestry,” said Lt. Steven Grahm, who’s been reenacting for 20 years.

Bushy Run Battlefield is a National Historic Landmark and Pennsylvania’s only recognized Native American battlefield.

The event continues Sunday. Click here for more information.

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