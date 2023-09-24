HISTORY! Pirates come back from 9-0 to beat Reds 13-12

CINCINNATI — If you turned the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds game off after the Reds took a 9-0 lead, boy did you miss out. The Pirates pulled off a historic comeback and beat the Reds 13-12.

Alfonso Rivas, Jared Triolo, Bryan Reynolds, and Ji-Hwan Bae fueled this Pirates comeback, and now Pittsburgh has a chance to sweep their final series against the Reds on Sunday.

Starter Bailey Falter struggled in his 14th start of the year. In two innings pitched, Falter surrendered eight runs on nine hits, one walk, and one strikeout.

Most of the damage for Falter came in the second inning, where the Reds sent ten men to the plate. During the second inning, the Reds scored five runs.

