Hit-and-run investigation underway after driver gets stuck in Pittsburgh woman’s yard, hits her home

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh homeowner says someone drove up her driveway, got stuck in her yard and then hit her home before driving away.

Sherry Lattner showed Channel 11 the damage to her porch.

A column has scuff marks, and a rut is carved into her yard.

Tire tracks are also visible on her outdoor rug. Two chairs and a table are bent.

Lattner says she found a bottle on her porch and believes someone left it at her house.

“This is the bottle, and there is still glass inside the window,” she said.

Her home security camera recorded part of what happened Monday around 5:45 p.m.

Off camera, loud crashing sounds can be heard.

Lattner says the noise came from the driver trying to pull out of the driveway and then hitting her home.

She says the crash impacted one of her cameras, which is why the view is limited.

“What was the point of coming up here, doing what you did and going back up Mairdale? That makes no sense,” Lattner said.

Pittsburgh public safety officials tell Channel 11 that detectives are investigating this as a hit-and-run.

Lattner is thankful no one was home or hurt during the crash, but wants accountability.

“I feel like somebody is going to see that somebody’s car was not damaged Monday and then the next day it is damaged, and hopefully they will put two and two together,” she said.

