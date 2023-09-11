Local

Hog Father’s Old Fashioned BBQ files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI Washington County map A generic map of Washington County in Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Hog Father’s Old Fashioned BBQ, a Washington County joint that includes a total of three locations, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Filed on Sept. 1, the legal action encompasses four separate filings for the local Washington County chain, which has locations in Washington, Canonsburg and Monesson.

A lawyer who represents the restaurant in the filing wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

