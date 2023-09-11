Hog Father’s Old Fashioned BBQ files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Hog Father’s Old Fashioned BBQ, a Washington County joint that includes a total of three locations, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Filed on Sept. 1, the legal action encompasses four separate filings for the local Washington County chain, which has locations in Washington, Canonsburg and Monesson.

A lawyer who represents the restaurant in the filing wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group