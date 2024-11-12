Holiday Lights at Kennywood nominated for USA Today 10Best Theme Park Holiday Event

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — You don’t have to travel far to see one of USA Today’s 10Best Theme Park Holiday Event nominees.

Holiday Lights at Kennywood is nominated for the title, alongside events at Herseypark, Busch Gardens, Six Flags, Universal, Disneyland, Disney World and more.

“Kennywood is illuminated with millions of lights during its annual Holiday Lights celebration. Local choirs perform holiday favorites while guests take pictures with Santa, enjoy their favorite rides and holiday attractions, munch on festive treats, stand in awe at the most colossal Christmas tree in Pennsylvania, and watch a choreographed spectacle of lights over the lagoon,” the park’s entry said.

Holiday Lights at Kennywood opens on Nov. 15. The holiday tradition will run select days through January 1.

This year, park-goers can join in the joy with an all-new Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer immersive walk-through experience, an all-new Holiday Reflections light show over the lagoon new stage show Spirit of the Season and more.

Kennywood enthusiasts can vote for Holiday Lights to win USA Today’s 10 Best Theme Park Holiday Event daily through Dec. 2 here.

