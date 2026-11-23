GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg kicked off the holiday season with a parade down Main Street through the heart of downtown.

More than 100 people participated with floats and bands, with Santa and Mrs. Claus wrapping up the event.

Organizers said the beautiful weather helped bring a large turnout.

Later this week, thousands are expected to take part in Greensburg’s annual Turkey Trot.

The Thanksgiving tradition starts at 9 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group