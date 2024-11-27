‘A holiday tradition’: Westmoreland County shoppers say they’ll shop in person on Black Friday

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Despite the increase in online shopping, many people at the Westmoreland Mall on Wednesday tell Channel 11 they plan to shop on Black Friday or over the weekend, especially because it’s a ‘holiday tradition.’

“Westmoreland Mall’s always one of our favorite places,” said Richard Sadow-Sobrino. “I grew up in the area and so it’s always a memory to get to come back to and get to enjoy.”

Sadow-Sobrino is just one of the thousands of shoppers the mall is expecting starting at 7 a.m. Friday.

“Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation, will be the busiest shopping day of the entire holiday weekend, so we’re looking forward to a strong weekend this weekend and a strong holiday season,” said Stacey Keating, a spokesperson with the Westmoreland Mall.

Not only will it be a busy weekend for shoppers across the country—an estimated 131 million people will shop nationwide—but police say it will also be a busy weekend for thieves.

“We see an influx in property crime all the time coming up along the holiday season,” said Trooper Steve Limani with the Pennsylvania State Police.

The most common thing police say thieves do is try to open car doors in parking lots.

Instead of putting all of those brand gifts you just bought at the mall in the back seat, police say the best way to keep your stuff safe is to put it in the trunk.

The mall is also working to make sure thieves don’t ruin the start of the holidays.

“We’ve got officers that are patrolling the interior and exterior of the property, but like the state police said, we certainly recommend that people avoid making themselves a target.” Keating said. “Make sure that you’re locking your car door when you go into the mall, make sure you’re hiding any valuables out of sight, locking them in your trunk, or making sure you’re leaving any valuables you don’t need with you at home.”

And police and the mall say — if you see something suspicious, report it to 911 or mall security.

