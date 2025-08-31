Holiday weekend to close out with sunshine, seasonably mild temperatures

PITTSBURGH — We will close out the holiday weekend with near-perfect weather. You can expect more sunshine for Labor Day with seasonably mild temps and very little mugginess in the air. Highs will push into the upper 70s Monday afternoon.

Quiet weather will continue into most of Tuesday and Wednesday before the next cold front slices through on Thursday.

Thursday will bring a decent chance of showers and storms. Many areas could see more than a half-inch of much-needed rain in the second half of the week.

The front will bring another reinforcing shot of early fall air to the area for next weekend.

