Hollywood Casino at The Meadows fined $10K

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County casino is facing a $10,000 fine for letting a self-excluded person gamble at slot machines and cash checks.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said the fine was issued against Washington Trotting Association, LLC, which operates Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.

The fine was a result of a person on the board’s Self-Exclusion List being permitted to gamble at slot machines and cash checks. A casino operator is required to refuse wagers from and deny gaming privileges to any person on the list, as well as deny check cashing privileges.

The person involved in the incident was charged with defiant trespass.

