Home in Aliquippa hit by gunfire, police asking residents for info, camera footage

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Aliquippa police are asking the public for information after a house was hit by gunfire over the weekend.

The department said it received multiple calls for shots fired in the area of Boundary Street and Burton Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday.

A home on Burton Street was hit by gunfire, but no one was shot.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released.

Officers are asking anyone with information or camera footage from the incident to contact the Aliquippa Police Department at 724-775-0880.

