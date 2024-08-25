House damaged by fire in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Emergency crews battled a fire in Brentwood Sunday morning.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Pointview Road at 5:03 a.m.

Firefighters from the Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company who also responded to the scene said there was heavy fire showing when they first got to the house.

When Channel 11 arrived, smoke was still coming off the roof.

Pleasant Hills firefighters say crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

There were no reported injuries.

Channel 11 has contacted the Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company for more information and is waiting to hear back.

