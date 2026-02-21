Home for sex offenders in Pittsburgh ‘moving out as soon as possible,’ councilperson says

PITTSBURGH — A controversial home in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes won’t be there for much longer, according to city officials.

Channel 11 told you on Thursday about the Salisbury Street home where at least 10 sex offenders are living. Officials told us it’s a three-quarter-way house for them, as they try to assimilate back into everyday life.

Pittsburgh City Councilperson Bob Charland said at the time that he was working with several police agencies to get the residents moved to another location.

But on Saturday afternoon, Charland posted an update to social media, saying his office “made contact with the operators of the recovery house” that morning.

“They will be moving out as soon as possible. They will not attempt to operate here further,” Charland said.

