Homemade road spikes found in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say homemade “tire deflation devices” were found in Westmoreland County.

Troopers shared photos of the devices, which appear to be pieces of wood with the pointed ends of screws facing up through them in a replication of road spikes.

They were found along Route 981 and Mendon Road in South Huntingdon Township on Sunday between 7:30 and 8 p.m.

Police said they believe the intentionally constructed devices were targeting vehicles and ATVs.

No injuries or accidents were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.

