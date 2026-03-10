Homeowner admits to flashing gun while chasing down delivery driver in Westmoreland County

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Amazon delivery turned into a chase that ended with a man in handcuffs on Monday evening. Now, the homeowner is speaking out about a lack of communication from the deliveryman.

“This isn’t a neighborhood, as you can see. I think everybody that [this] would happen to would be concerned and take action,” Tim Bacco said.

Bacco is the man who was in handcuffs Monday night, and he admits he chased an Amazon delivery driver in his car.

“A stranger vehicle came down the driveway. I saw it was a rental van, so I went out to confront it,” Bacco said. “He took off, so I jumped in my vehicle and took off after him.”

The Amazon driver was in an unmarked Hertz van and, according to Bacco, he was able to stop the deliveryman at the end of his driveway and question him once more.

“I pulled in front of him to question, to see who he was, and he couldn’t speak English, and I drew my pistol on him,” Bacco said.

Bacco said he then chased the van for 15 minutes before police stopped him on Route 30 near Mt. Laurel Plaza. Police took two guns from Bacco’s car and placed him in handcuffs.

“There was originally reports of shots being fired,” Ligonier Valley Police Department Chief Mike Matrunics said. “Through that initial investigation, it was determined that there were no shots fired. So, I want to make sure that aware so that any public safety concerns are off the table.”

Chief Matrunics said no charges have been filed right now, but this is still an active investigation.

“We feel that there’s probably more that happened at that house than what we were able to gather last night,” said Chief Matrunics. My officers are conducting the interviews and trying to do all of the follow-up before any decision is made."

For now, the chief is recommending that delivery drivers be ready to show some form of identification while making deliveries.

“I’m sorry it happened,” Bacco said. “It’s unfortunate, but I think there are ways to prevent it. Stop. Introduce yourself, show me a badge…communication is key.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group